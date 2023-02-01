EU Plans to Adopt New Package of Russia Sanctions Later in February - Source

A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is planned to be adopted in February, while discussions continue at the level of EU countries, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is planned to be adopted in February, while discussions continue at the level of EU countries, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels.

The source added that anti-Russian sanctions would also be discussed at the EU-Ukraine summit scheduled for February 3.