EU Plans to Allocate $550Mln to Increase Ammunition Production for Ukraine - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union plans to allocate extra 500 million Euros ($550 million) to speed up military assistance to Ukraine, proposing an act aimed at supporting ammunition production in Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"I am glad to be able to announce today that the European Commission will propose tomorrow, in our College meeting, an Act in support of ammunition production in Europe ... It is all about speeding up and scaling up now the production of ammunition because Ukraine needs it now. The proposal will include EU funding of EUR 500 million," von der Leyen said during a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, as quoted in a press release issued by the commission.

On March 23, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine, joint purchases and an increase in military production.

The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish own stocks of EU countries.

In April, the Council of the European Union agreed to allocate 1 billion euros to compensate member countries for ammunition supplies to Ukraine through the period from February 9 to May 31.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.