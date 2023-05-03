UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Allocate $550Mln To Increase Ammunition Production For Ukraine - Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

EU Plans to Allocate $550Mln to Increase Ammunition Production for Ukraine - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European Union plans to allocate extra 500 million Euros ($550 million) to speed up military assistance to Ukraine, proposing an act aimed at supporting ammunition production in Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"I am glad to be able to announce today that the European Commission will propose tomorrow, in our College meeting, an Act in support of ammunition production in Europe ... It is all about speeding up and scaling up now the production of ammunition because Ukraine needs it now. The proposal will include EU funding of EUR 500 million," von der Leyen said during a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, as quoted in a press release issued by the commission.

On March 23, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine, joint purchases and an increase in military production.

The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish own stocks of EU countries.

In April, the Council of the European Union agreed to allocate 1 billion euros to compensate member countries for ammunition supplies to Ukraine through the period from February 9 to May 31.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Kiev Euro February March April May Stocks All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

21 minutes ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

52 minutes ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

2 hours ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.