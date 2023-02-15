EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Positions in Strategic Companies - Reports

The European Commission plans to prohibit Russian citizens from holding senior positions in strategically important companies as part of a new EU sanctions package against Russia, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing the draft of the bloc's 10th sanctions package

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Commission plans to prohibit Russian citizens from holding senior positions in strategically important companies as part of a new EU sanctions package against Russia, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing the draft of the bloc's 10th sanctions package.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion euros ($11.8 billion). EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell later stated that the package could include additional 100 individuals and entities from Russia.

The EU is going to ban Russians from holding executive and senior positions in key infrastructure facilities and firms in EU member states, according to El Pais.

These firms would include EU's major oil, gas, railroad and shipping companies, the newspaper added.

"Russia's impact on such infrastructure facilities and organizations may threaten their functioning and ultimately create obstacles when it comes to providing basic services to European citizens," the draft document read, as quoted by El Pais.

Three large Russian banks, including the country's largest private bank, Alfa-Bank, are also expected to be targeted by new sanctions, according to the report.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with over 1,300 individuals and 150 entities put on sanctions lists so far. The bloc has already approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow.