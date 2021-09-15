EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Under French Presidency - Von Der Leyen

The European Union plans to conference a summit on European defense under the French presidency of the council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The European Union plans to conference a summit on European defense under the French presidency of the council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We need a common assessment of the threats we face and a common approach to dealing with them.

This is why, under the French Presidency of the Council with (French President) @EmmanuelMacron, we will convene a Summit on European defence," Von Der Leyen tweeted.

France is set to take over the rotating EU Council Presidency in the first half of the next year.