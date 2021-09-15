UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Convene Summit On European Defense Under French Presidency - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:34 PM

EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Under French Presidency - Von Der Leyen

The European Union plans to conference a summit on European defense under the French presidency of the council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The European Union plans to conference a summit on European defense under the French presidency of the council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We need a common assessment of the threats we face and a common approach to dealing with them.

This is why, under the French Presidency of the Council with (French President) @EmmanuelMacron, we will convene a Summit on European defence," Von Der Leyen tweeted.

France is set to take over the rotating EU Council Presidency in the first half of the next year.

Related Topics

European Union

Recent Stories

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migr ..

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migration to GCC

10 minutes ago
 Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanis ..

Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanistan Carried Out Since Sunday

4 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

6 minutes ago
 South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produc ..

South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produced SLBM - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan ..

Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan Intel Chief to US Until Asylum ..

21 minutes ago
 Taliban Consider Creation of Regular Armed Forces ..

Taliban Consider Creation of Regular Armed Forces in Afghanistan in Near Future ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.