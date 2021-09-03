UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Coordinate Contacts With Taliban Through Joint EU Presence In Kabul - Borrell

EU Plans to Coordinate Contacts With Taliban Through Joint EU Presence in Kabul - Borrell

The European Union plans to coordinate contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) through a joint EU presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The European Union plans to coordinate contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) through a joint EU presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul coordinated by the External Action Service if the security conditions are met," Borrell said at a press conference following the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia.

