EU Plans to Coordinate Contacts With Taliban Through Joint EU Presence in Kabul - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The European Union plans to coordinate contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) through a joint EU presence in the Afghan capital of Kabul, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul coordinated by the External Action Service if the security conditions are met," Borrell said at a press conference following the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia.