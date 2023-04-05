EU Plans to Discuss 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia After Easter - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The European Union is planning to hold the first round of discussions on the 11th sanctions package against Russia after Easter, which is celebrated by Catholics on April 9, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in March that the new package would focus on tackling sanctions circumvention and loopholes. Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expected that the EU's 11th package of sanctions would target Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Russian diamonds.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU member states significantly expanded the list of sanctions against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages. The last package was introduced on February 25 and expanded export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposed new bans on Russian media. The European Commission estimated the new sanctions package at 11.4 billion Euros ($12.4 billion).