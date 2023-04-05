Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Discuss 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia After Easter - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

EU Plans to Discuss 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia After Easter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The European Union is planning to hold the first round of discussions on the 11th sanctions package against Russia after Easter, which is celebrated by Catholics on April 9, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in March that the new package would focus on tackling sanctions circumvention and loopholes. Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expected that the EU's 11th package of sanctions would target Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Russian diamonds.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU member states significantly expanded the list of sanctions against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages. The last package was introduced on February 25 and expanded export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposed new bans on Russian media. The European Commission estimated the new sanctions package at 11.4 billion Euros ($12.4 billion).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear European Union February March April Media Billion

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

45 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

45 minutes ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

45 minutes ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

45 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

45 minutes ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.