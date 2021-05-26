UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Plans To Draft Fourth Belarus Sanctions Package By June 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

EU Plans to Draft Fourth Belarus Sanctions Package by June 21

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The European Union plans to draw up a fourth package of sanctions against Belarus by June 21, the managing director of the European External Action Service's for Eastern partnership said on Wednesday.

"We are already... working on the so-called fourth package," Michael Siebert said, adding that "we are trying to finish it very soon, with a view to the Foreign Affairs Council in June."

He cited several hurdles to the work, including EU member states diverging on the size and concrete steps. He said listings also had to be "legally water-proof" to avoid challenges against the EU in court.

Existing rules allow the EU to impose individual restrictions on Belarusian nationals and entities. Seibert said that the EU was also looking at broader sanctions against whole sectors of the Belarusian economy.

"This, of course, requires a new legal framework that can later be filled by concrete entities. It goes without saying that it will take more time to establish a legal base for a new sectoral sanctions regime," he said.

He admitted that the EU realized that far-reaching economic curbs against those helping the Belarusian government to persist could have unintended "side-effects" on the Belarusian population and potentially benefit Russia, who could take over Belarusian assets.

"We have to be aware of that. I'm not saying this will not be done. But there is this consideration to hit the regime more and not the people living in Belarus," he said.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Belarus June Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned With Situation in Yemen, Working ..

2 minutes ago

BVI court accepted Pakistan's sovereign immunity t ..

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase by Rs2850 to Rs112,750 tola

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electrici ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.