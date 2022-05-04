EU Plans To Finalize Work On 6th Package Of Anti-Russia Sanctions By May 9 - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union plans to finalize the work on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia by May 9 the latest, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats.
According to Bloomberg, Greece, Malta and Cyprus voice doubts over a ban on transporting Russian oil to third countries, arguing that it will only help competitors of the EU.