EU Plans to Finalize Work on 6th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions by May 9 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union plans to finalize the work on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia by May 9 the latest, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats.

According to Bloomberg, Greece, Malta and Cyprus voice doubts over a ban on transporting Russian oil to third countries, arguing that it will only help competitors of the EU.