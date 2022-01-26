EU Plans to Give Ukraine Over $7Bln for 5 'Flagship Projects' - Commissioner

The European Union is planning to spend 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) on five flagship projects in Ukraine, Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday

"In Kyiv today: with President (of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy) I confirmed EU's continued commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity + socio-economic resilience. We will mobilise up to ��6.

5 billion in investments to support economy, recovery, growth, starting w 5 flagship projects," Varhelyi tweeted.

The official also stated that the European Commission has proposed to allocate 1.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance and additional 120 million euros in bilateral assistance.

In late 2014, the Ukrainian parliament canceled the non-aligned status of the country and four years later adopted an amendment to enshrine the EU and NATO membership policy course in the country's constitution.