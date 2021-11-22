EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreign Minister

A new package of European sanctions against Belarus is likely to come into effect by the end of November, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said on Monday

"Currently, the goal is to introduce these sanctions by the end of the month," Liimets said as quoted by Estonian broadcaster ERR.

According to Liimets, the fifth package of sanctions will be coordinated with other like-minded countries, including the United States, which is preparing to impose its package in December.

Liimets noted that there is no specific list of sanctions yet, but during the meeting of the European Union foreign ministers last Monday, it was agreed to impose a new package which will affect those facilitating illegal crossing of the EU borders alongside Belarusian officials.

Liimets added that this new package is very important for Estonia and that she is going to discuss it with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday.

Four packages of sanctions have been imposed on Belarus since the August 9 presidential election.