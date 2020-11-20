EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Friday that the bloc would increase funding for its Northern Dimension activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Friday that the bloc would increase funding for its Northern Dimension activities.

The Northern Dimension is a joint policy between the European Union, Russia, Norway and Iceland aimed at maintaining stability and development in the region by fostering cooperation in various areas, such as transport, energy, ecology, education and culture.

"We value the engagement of all Northern Dimension partners, they have been already numerated, Russia of course, Norway, Iceland, member states of EU, other stakeholders, the business community, financing institutions. I am also pleased to say that we are now intending to increase the funding for our northern dimension activities," Ederer said at a Northern Dimension Forum conference broadcast from the Russian Skolkovo business school.

The policy was launched in 1999 and renewed in 2006.