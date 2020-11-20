UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Plans To Increase Funding For Bloc's Northern Dimension Activities - Ambassador Markus Ederer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

EU Plans to Increase Funding for Bloc's Northern Dimension Activities - Ambassador Markus Ederer

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Friday that the bloc would increase funding for its Northern Dimension activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Friday that the bloc would increase funding for its Northern Dimension activities.

The Northern Dimension is a joint policy between the European Union, Russia, Norway and Iceland aimed at maintaining stability and development in the region by fostering cooperation in various areas, such as transport, energy, ecology, education and culture.

"We value the engagement of all Northern Dimension partners, they have been already numerated, Russia of course, Norway, Iceland, member states of EU, other stakeholders, the business community, financing institutions. I am also pleased to say that we are now intending to increase the funding for our northern dimension activities," Ederer said at a Northern Dimension Forum conference broadcast from the Russian Skolkovo business school.

The policy was launched in 1999 and renewed in 2006.

Related Topics

Business Education Russia Norway European Union Iceland All From

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

33 seconds ago

CTP restarts lecture sessions for capacity buildin ..

1 minute ago

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

21 minutes ago

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Officially ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

21 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Visits Hospital Receiving CO ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.