EU Plans To Involve Third States In Joint Munition Purchases For Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

EU Plans to Involve Third States in Joint Munition Purchases for Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Brussels plans to involve states outside the European Union in joint purchases of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine in the latest effort to boost military support for the country, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing the EU plan-paper.

To increase the production of ammunition necessary for Ukraine, the EU is going to invite "like-minded" third countries in the initiative, according to the newspaper. Norway is among the states mentioned in the plan.

Last week, media reported that the European Commission had developed a three-phase plan to increase the production of munition shells, including 155mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, to deliver them to Ukraine and boost the bloc's own reserves.

The measures are expected to be announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the upcoming informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries are not conductive to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

