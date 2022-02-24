UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Organize Evacuations From Areas Affected By Russian Operation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 02:07 PM

EU Plans to Organize Evacuations From Areas Affected by Russian Operation in Ukraine

The European Union plans to organize evacuations, including its staff, from the areas in Ukraine that are affected by the Russian special operation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union plans to organize evacuations, including its staff, from the areas in Ukraine that are affected by the Russian special operation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We will also be active in supporting evacuations operations, including of our own staff in zones affected by this Russian attack," Borrell told reporters.

The EU will also consider options to provide assistance to Ukraine.

