EU Plans to Supply Drones to Moldova Raise Questions With Moscow - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union's plans to supply Moldova with drones raise questions in Russia about the true goals of such a policy, especially against the backdrop of Brussels' openly hostile line towards Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat recalled that Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns in connection with Moldova's active involvement in close cooperation with Euro-Atlantic structures in the military and military-technical spheres.

"The allocation of EU assistance almost equal to the country's annual military budget to cover the costs associated with the provision of non-lethal military equipment, including mobile platforms and drones, raises serious questions about the true goals of such a policy, especially against the backdrop of Brussels' openly hostile line towards Russia," Rudenko said.

Though ensuring own security is an internal affair of each state, it seems doubtful that its strengthening will be facilitated by sharp military supplies to the republic, which officially declares its neutral status, he said.