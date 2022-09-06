UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Supply Drones To Moldova Raise Questions With Moscow - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:20 AM

EU Plans to Supply Drones to Moldova Raise Questions With Moscow - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union's plans to supply Moldova with drones raise questions in Russia about the true goals of such a policy, especially against the backdrop of Brussels' openly hostile line towards Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat recalled that Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns in connection with Moldova's active involvement in close cooperation with Euro-Atlantic structures in the military and military-technical spheres.

"The allocation of EU assistance almost equal to the country's annual military budget to cover the costs associated with the provision of non-lethal military equipment, including mobile platforms and drones, raises serious questions about the true goals of such a policy, especially against the backdrop of Brussels' openly hostile line towards Russia," Rudenko said.

Though ensuring own security is an internal affair of each state, it seems doubtful that its strengthening will be facilitated by sharp military supplies to the republic, which officially declares its neutral status, he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile Budget European Union Brussels Moldova

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

1 hour ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

10 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

10 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

10 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.