EU Plans to Suspend Licenses of Several Russian Broadcasters Under New Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The EU may suspend licenses of several Russian broadcasters under new sanctions, Politico reported on Thursday, citing obtained documents.

The sanctions may be applied to the Russian broadcasters NTV, REN tv, Rossiya 1 and Channel One, according to the newspaper.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented proposals for a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the EU executive body proposes imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals, including politicians and the military.