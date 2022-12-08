UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Suspend Licenses Of Several Russian Broadcasters Under New Sanctions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:13 PM

EU Plans to Suspend Licenses of Several Russian Broadcasters Under New Sanctions - Reports

The EU may suspend licenses of several Russian broadcasters under new sanctions, Politico reported on Thursday, citing obtained documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The EU may suspend licenses of several Russian broadcasters under new sanctions, Politico reported on Thursday, citing obtained documents.

The sanctions may be applied to the Russian broadcasters NTV, REN tv, Rossiya 1 and Channel One, according to the newspaper.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented proposals for a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the EU executive body proposes imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals, including politicians and the military.

Related Topics

Russia May TV Industry

Recent Stories

Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to sub ..

Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to submit progress report in Arshad ..

38 seconds ago
 Experts for establishing insurance pools to protec ..

Experts for establishing insurance pools to protect people from losses in disast ..

39 seconds ago
 US Says Russia Insisted Only Route to Secure Grine ..

US Says Russia Insisted Only Route to Secure Griner's Release Was to Free Viktor ..

44 seconds ago
 Pervaiz Elahi okays waste-to-energy project for La ..

Pervaiz Elahi okays waste-to-energy project for Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Developed countries guilty of climate change: PHEC ..

Developed countries guilty of climate change: PHEC chairman

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia opens volunteer registration for Umra ..

Saudi Arabia opens volunteer registration for Umrah, Hajj

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.