MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The EU leaders are planning for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend their summit in Brussels this week, media reported Monday.

Zelenskyy will address a special session of the European parliament if his visit goes ahead, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the planning.

The Special European Council is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The 27 EU leaders will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, migration and their joint response to US green-technology subsidies.