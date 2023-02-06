UrduPoint.com

EU Plans Zelenskyy's Visit To Leaders' Summit In Brussels - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

EU Plans Zelenskyy's Visit to Leaders' Summit in Brussels - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The EU leaders are planning for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend their summit in Brussels this week, media reported Monday.

Zelenskyy will address a special session of the European parliament if his visit goes ahead, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the planning.

The Special European Council is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The 27 EU leaders will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, migration and their joint response to US green-technology subsidies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Visit Brussels Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

18 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

55 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.