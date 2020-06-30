UrduPoint.com
EU Pledges $2.5Bln For Countries Hosting Syrian Refugees - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

EU Pledges $2.5Bln for Countries Hosting Syrian Refugees - Borrell

The European Union will pledge 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for countries hosting Syrian refugees, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The European Union will pledge 2.3 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) for countries hosting Syrian refugees, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The humanitarian needs remain huge in Syria and around. That's why we are raising pledges to meed these needs.

We have to start by saying how much we appreciate the ongoing solidarity of countries hosting Syrian refugees, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq. They need and deserve the support of the EU and will continue to receive it. Today, the EU institutions are pledging a total 2.3 billion [euros] for this and next year," Borrell said at the IV Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

