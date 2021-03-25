EU Pledges $590,000 in Aid to Victims of Rohingya Camp Fire in Bangladesh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The European Union on Thursday allocated 500,000 Euros ($590,000) to help thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost shelter after a massive deadly ripped through their camp in Bangladesh earlier this week.

On Monday, a blaze tore through the Kutupalong Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, destroying at least 10,000 tents and leaving some 45,000 people without shelter or belongings. As of Tuesday, the UN refugee agency put the death toll at 15, noting that an estimated 400 people were missing.

"The European Commission has announced ‚¬500,000 in emergency funding to respond to the consequences of the massive fires in Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh on 22 March. The fire affecting one of the largest refugee camps in the world has caused several deaths and injuries," the press release read.

According to the commission, the assistance will address the most urgent needs of over 10,000 affected families, including shelter, water, hygiene, and non-food items.