UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pledges $590,000 In Aid To Victims Of Rohingya Camp Fire In Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU Pledges $590,000 in Aid to Victims of Rohingya Camp Fire in Bangladesh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The European Union on Thursday allocated 500,000 Euros ($590,000) to help thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost shelter after a massive deadly ripped through their camp in Bangladesh earlier this week.

On Monday, a blaze tore through the Kutupalong Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, destroying at least 10,000 tents and leaving some 45,000 people without shelter or belongings. As of Tuesday, the UN refugee agency put the death toll at 15, noting that an estimated 400 people were missing.

"The European Commission has announced ‚¬500,000 in emergency funding to respond to the consequences of the massive fires in Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh on 22 March. The fire affecting one of the largest refugee camps in the world has caused several deaths and injuries," the press release read.

According to the commission, the assistance will address the most urgent needs of over 10,000 affected families, including shelter, water, hygiene, and non-food items.

Related Topics

Fire World Bangladesh United Nations Water European Union March Refugee

Recent Stories

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

15 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

18 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

36 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.