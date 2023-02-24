EU Pledges $75Mln in Energy Assistance for Kosovo - External Action Service

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union will deliver the first 75 million euro ($79 million) tranche out of a support package worth 1 billion Euros to Kosovo to tackle the energy crisis and price spikes, the European External Action Service said on Friday.

"The EUR 75 million is the first tranche of money Kosovo will receive from the EU's Energy Support Package for the Western Balkans worth EUR 1 billion created by the EU and its Member States to help the region overcome the energy crisis and the major energy prices increase," the statement read.

The statement also said that the package would be divided into two 500 million euro batches, with the first of them "focusing on providing direct support to most affected families and businesses," and the second allocation "on the clean energy transition of the region and lowering dependence on Russia's fossil fuels."

One-third out of the immediate 75 million euro tranche, or 25 million euros, will go toward subsidizing energy bills and alternative heating methods for around 200,000 households, including pensioners, single mothers, social scheme holders, and "marginalized" people and families.

In October 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Kosovo to join the EU gas purchase platform.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

