EU Pledges Extra $5Bln for Climate Action Up to 2027 - Von der Leyen

The European Union pledges to provide an additional $5 billion from its budget for climate action initiatives through 2027, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The European Union pledges to provide an additional $5 billion from its budget for climate action initiatives through 2027, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We pledge an additional $5 billion up to 2027 from the EU budget," von der Leyen said during remarks at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.