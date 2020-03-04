UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pledges Over $180Mln In Aid To Address Humanitarian Crisis In Syria - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

EU Pledges Over $180Mln in Aid to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Syria - Statement

The European Union has announced giving 170 million euros ($189.9 million) to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the EU diplomatic service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The European Union has announced giving 170 million Euros ($189.9 million) to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the EU diplomatic service said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic finished their visit to Turkey, during which they discussed the situation in northwestern Syria and the issue of refugees. The visit followed Turkey's announcement that it will no longer contain the flow of migrants into the European Union amid an escalation between Ankara's forces and the Syrian military in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The announcement prompted thousands of migrants to embark on the road to the EU from Turkey.

"The EU therefore announced today 170 million in humanitarian aid to continue assisting the most vulnerable people in Syria, including 60 million to address the humanitarian crisis in north-west Syria," the EEAS said in a statement.

The EU diplomats emphasized the necessity to prevent armed clashes in the Idlib province, which further deteriorate the humanitarian crisis.

"We have a common interest and that is to end the conflict in Syria. Only in this way will we be able to bring to an end the suffering of the civilian population and contribute to addressing the most significant challenges Turkey is currently facing. Increased pressure at the EU-Turkey border and unilateral actions will not provide answers," Borrell said.

The chief EU diplomat also reminded Ankara that Brussels was waiting for Turkey to honor its obligations under the 2016 EU-Turkey migration agreement.

The deal envisages the EU's financial support for Turkey in exchange for Ankara stemming the flow of migrants into the bloc.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Turkey European Union Visit Road Brussels Idlib Ankara Border 2016 From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

31 minutes ago

US Approves Sale of 180 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles ..

1 minute ago

Skilled women guarantee of bright Pakistan: Minist ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Idlib, Rus ..

1 minute ago

National departments including PIA moving towards ..

25 minutes ago

BHU being made operational round the clock : Mini ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.