EU Pledges Over $180Mln in Aid to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Syria - Statement

The European Union has announced giving 170 million euros ($189.9 million) to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the EU diplomatic service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The European Union has announced giving 170 million Euros ($189.9 million) to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria, the EU diplomatic service said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic finished their visit to Turkey, during which they discussed the situation in northwestern Syria and the issue of refugees. The visit followed Turkey's announcement that it will no longer contain the flow of migrants into the European Union amid an escalation between Ankara's forces and the Syrian military in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The announcement prompted thousands of migrants to embark on the road to the EU from Turkey.

"The EU therefore announced today 170 million in humanitarian aid to continue assisting the most vulnerable people in Syria, including 60 million to address the humanitarian crisis in north-west Syria," the EEAS said in a statement.

The EU diplomats emphasized the necessity to prevent armed clashes in the Idlib province, which further deteriorate the humanitarian crisis.

"We have a common interest and that is to end the conflict in Syria. Only in this way will we be able to bring to an end the suffering of the civilian population and contribute to addressing the most significant challenges Turkey is currently facing. Increased pressure at the EU-Turkey border and unilateral actions will not provide answers," Borrell said.

The chief EU diplomat also reminded Ankara that Brussels was waiting for Turkey to honor its obligations under the 2016 EU-Turkey migration agreement.

The deal envisages the EU's financial support for Turkey in exchange for Ankara stemming the flow of migrants into the bloc.