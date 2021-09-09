UrduPoint.com

EU Pledges To Help Libya Improve Security, Border Management - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:35 PM

EU Pledges to Help Libya Improve Security, Border Management - Borrell

The European Union is interested in increasing cooperation with Libya on border management and security, including with the involvement of EU forces already present on the ground, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said following his visit to Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Union is interested in increasing cooperation with Libya on border management and security, including with the involvement of EU forces already present on the ground, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said following his visit to Tripoli.

Borrell traveled to Libya on Wednesday to discuss the progress of UN-led political stabilization in the North African country, where agreement has been reached to merge fractured militia groups to create a unified military force under the Government of National Unity and seek the withdrawal of foreign troops, the European External Action Service said.

"Today, I am reiterating to my Libyan interlocutors that the European Union supports these objectives and stands ready to help the Libyan government in the reform of the security sector, including through our European Union Border Assistance Mission [EUBAM Libya] already present in Tripoli, its director has been present in our meeting," Borrel said after meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush.

Borrell also met with President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed Mnefi and Vice-Presidents Moussa al Kouni and Abdallah Hussein al Lafi while in Tripoli.

"I also discussed with our Libyan partners ways to increase cooperation with our naval Operation Irini, which acts under a United Nations Security Council mandate. Through this operation, the European Union is the only presence monitoring the respect of the arms embargo and helps to fight illicit exports of oil from Libya," Borrell said.

In the long-term, "when conditions allow," Brussels will be ready to resume the negotiations leading to a so-called association agreement with Libya, which will provide it with the same programs and level of support as other Southern Mediterranean countries receive under the EU's Neighbourhood policy, Borrell said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports European Union Oil Visit Brussels Tripoli Progress Same Libya Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture jo ..

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

21 minutes ago
 Two petrol pumps, five shops sealed over SoP viola ..

Two petrol pumps, five shops sealed over SoP violations

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago
 Over 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

1 minute ago
 Mirziyoyev Approved as Candidate to Run for Uzbeki ..

Mirziyoyev Approved as Candidate to Run for Uzbekistan's Presidency in October

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.