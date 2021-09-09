EU Pledges to Help Libya Improve Security, Border Management - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Union is interested in increasing cooperation with Libya on border management and security, including with the involvement of EU forces already present on the ground, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said following his visit to Tripoli.

Borrell traveled to Libya on Wednesday to discuss the progress of UN-led political stabilization in the North African country, where agreement has been reached to merge fractured militia groups to create a unified military force under the Government of National Unity and seek the withdrawal of foreign troops, the European External Action Service said.

"Today, I am reiterating to my Libyan interlocutors that the European Union supports these objectives and stands ready to help the Libyan government in the reform of the security sector, including through our European Union Border Assistance Mission [EUBAM Libya] already present in Tripoli, its director has been present in our meeting," Borrel said after meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush.

Borrell also met with President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed Mnefi and Vice-Presidents Moussa al Kouni and Abdallah Hussein al Lafi while in Tripoli.

"I also discussed with our Libyan partners ways to increase cooperation with our naval Operation Irini, which acts under a United Nations Security Council mandate. Through this operation, the European Union is the only presence monitoring the respect of the arms embargo and helps to fight illicit exports of oil from Libya," Borrell said.

In the long-term, "when conditions allow," Brussels will be ready to resume the negotiations leading to a so-called association agreement with Libya, which will provide it with the same programs and level of support as other Southern Mediterranean countries receive under the EU's Neighbourhood policy, Borrell said.