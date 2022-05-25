UrduPoint.com

EU Pledges To Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) European countries will continue to support Ukraine and provide it with equipment and information even if the situation there drags on for years, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Tuesday.

"First of all, I hope (the situation will) not (last years), of course. But if it lasts years, we will continue to support for years, we have to be very clear on this. We are supporting Ukraine on this and we will continue supporting with what is necessary: with equipment, (which we have) talked about, with information as well because (in the current situation) information, intelligence of course, is extremely important," De Croo said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The prime minister also spoke about overcoming "fragmentation" of European defense through synchronizing defense industries across the Union and joint procurement of military capabilities.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States, the European Union and other allies of Ukraine have since been providing Kiev with financial assistance and arms and introducing sanctions against Moscow.

