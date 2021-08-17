The European Union is ready to provide assistance to Afghanistan's neighboring countries if they face an influx of refugees, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on the bloc's behalf

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Union is ready to provide assistance to Afghanistan's neighboring countries if they face an influx of refugees, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on the bloc's behalf.

"The EU will also support Afghanistan's neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants," he said following a video conference of the EU foreign ministers on the situation in Afghanistan.