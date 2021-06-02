MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The EU's executive announced on Wednesday a $731 million (600 million Euros) macro-assistance plan for Moldova to help it find a way out of the pandemic and tackle corruption.

The aid will come in the form of mixed public and private money, grants and investments over the next three years.

"We will invest in the economy, in connectivity, in education and employability.

The Plan will support indispensable structural reforms, including in the key areas of justice and the fight against corruption," Neighborhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the small southeastern European nation as being at a crossroads. It elected a pro-EU president in November, who traveled to Brussels shortly after her inauguration in a bid to secure funding.