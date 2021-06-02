UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pledges Up To $731Mln In Funding For Moldova's Reforms, Post-Pandemic Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

EU Pledges Up To $731Mln in Funding for Moldova's Reforms, Post-Pandemic Recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The EU's executive announced on Wednesday a $731 million (600 million Euros) macro-assistance plan for Moldova to help it find a way out of the pandemic and tackle corruption.

The aid will come in the form of mixed public and private money, grants and investments over the next three years.

"We will invest in the economy, in connectivity, in education and employability.

The Plan will support indispensable structural reforms, including in the key areas of justice and the fight against corruption," Neighborhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the small southeastern European nation as being at a crossroads. It elected a pro-EU president in November, who traveled to Brussels shortly after her inauguration in a bid to secure funding.

Related Topics

Corruption Education Brussels Moldova Money November Million

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

9 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

30 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

31 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.