UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Poland's PGNiG Not Supporting Nord Stream 2 AG Viewpoint On Pipeline- German Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:36 PM

EU, Poland's PGNiG Not Supporting Nord Stream 2 AG Viewpoint on Pipeline- German Regulator

Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) said on Friday that it was rejecting the Nord Stream 2 AG's application for derogation from the EU Gas Directive due to the fact that it understands the term 'completion' differently, and EU member states and Poland's state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG also do not agree with the pipeline operator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNA) said on Friday that it was rejecting the Nord Stream 2 AG's application for derogation from the EU Gas Directive due to the fact that it understands the term 'completion' differently, and EU member states and Poland's state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG also do not agree with the pipeline operator.

Earlier in the day, the BNA rejected the application to liberate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe from the requirements of the renewed directive. The BNA said that the pipeline would be subject to "German regulatory requirements and European rules on unbundling, network access and cost regulation", since it was not completed by May 23, 2019. The Nord Stream 2 AG slammed the decision as discriminatory, not ruling out the possibility to appeal it in court.

"The responsible ruling chamber of the Bundesnetzagentur understands the term "completion" in a constructional/technical sense. The applicant, by contrast, believes it to mean completion in an economically functional sense and refers to the investment decision, which was made well before 23 May 2019," the BNA said in a press release.

"All European Union Member States had the opportunity to examine Nord Stream 2 AG's application, with its annexes, and to submit a response. Responses to the consultation were taken into account in the decision, as was the joint statement submitted by PGNiG S.A. and PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH ... Neither any of the Member States nor the parties summoned shared the viewpoint of Nord Stream 2 AG as regards the term "completion"," the press release read on.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Company Oil Germany Nord Poland Chamber May Gas 2019 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Wearing masks mandatory at public places; campaign ..

3 minutes ago

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in Au ..

13 minutes ago

PSX gains 203 points to close at 34,008 points

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 economic impact could reach $8.8 trillion ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 3 billion to be spent on 762 development scheme ..

7 minutes ago

Food deptt distributes 758,427 gunny bags to farme ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.