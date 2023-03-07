(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The policy of the European Union aimed against Russia complicates the successful diplomatic settlement of all international issues, including the Iranian nuclear dossier, Kirill Logvinov, the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It (the anti-Russian course) certainly leaves its mark on the discussion of all international issues, including the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which will definitely seriously complicate, if not make impossible, their successful diplomatic settlement," Logvinov said.