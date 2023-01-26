EU Political and Security Committee to Hold Meeting on January 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union will hold a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, January 26, to assess various military activities of the bloc.

During the meeting, the Politico-Military Group will present its recommendations on the strategic review of the EU naval force Mediterranean operation IRINI aimed at ensuring compliance with the United Nations embargo on arms to Libya.

The committee will also hear the strategic assessment of the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine that seeks to assist Kiev in reforming its civilian security sector.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to present his proposal for a Council decision on an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Jordanian armed forces.