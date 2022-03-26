EU Political Director to Visit Tehran on Saturday for Talks on Revival of JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) European Union Political Director Enrique Mora has said that he will be traveling to the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday for talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Traveling to Tehran tomorrow to meet (Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister) @Bagheri_Kani. Working on closing the remaining gaps in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA. We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Mora said on Twitter.

The JCPOA was concluded by China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Iran, as well as the European Union, in 2015, and provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

In response, Iran scaled back its commitments under the agreement, removing restrictions placed on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations was launched in late December 2021 and resumed in early February after a short break. On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian said that parties to the Vienna talks were close to reaching the new agreement.