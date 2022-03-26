UrduPoint.com

EU Political Director To Visit Tehran On Saturday For Talks On Revival Of JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 02:40 AM

EU Political Director to Visit Tehran on Saturday for Talks on Revival of JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) European Union Political Director Enrique Mora has said that he will be traveling to the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday for talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Traveling to Tehran tomorrow to meet (Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister) @Bagheri_Kani. Working on closing the remaining gaps in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA. We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Mora said on Twitter.

The JCPOA was concluded by China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Iran, as well as the European Union, in 2015, and provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

In response, Iran scaled back its commitments under the agreement, removing restrictions placed on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

The eighth round of Vienna negotiations was launched in late December 2021 and resumed in early February after a short break. On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian said that parties to the Vienna talks were close to reaching the new agreement.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States February April December 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

2 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

2 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

2 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

2 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

2 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>