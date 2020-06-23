EU Political, Security Committee to Hold Meeting With North Atlantic Council on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The joint meeting of the EU's Political and Security Committee and the North Atlantic Council, the chief political decision-making authority within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will take place in Brussels on Tuesday.

The meeting is usually attended by senior officials from the EU and NATO, including the alliance's secretary general and the bloc's high representative for foreign and security policy.

The first joint meeting was held in 2001. The event has since taken place on a regular basis.