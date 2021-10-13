EU Positively Assesses Iraqi Parliamentary Election - High Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Union positively assesses the early parliamentary elections in Iraq, held on October 10, and hopes that the result of the election will bring stability and consolidate democracy in the country, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Iraq held the first parliamentary election since mass protests over corruption, unemployment and poor services erupted in the country in 2019, with the turnout of 41%.

"Iraq conducted early elections for the Council of Representatives on 10 October. These elections mark an important step in the consolidation of Iraq's democracy and long-term stability. The efforts of the Iraqi electoral authorities and security forces resulted in a largely peaceful and orderly ballot, despite low turnout," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU High Representative stressed the important role of the EU Election Observation Mission deployed for the first time in the country upon Iraq's request, adding that the Mission's preliminary statement on the elections in Iraq presented earlier today showed that the polls were "well managed and competitive."

Borrell expressed hope that the results of the vote "will lead to the swift formation of a representative government, responsive to the needs and aspirations of the Iraqi people."

According to the preliminary results, the bloc of Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr received 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Takaddum bloc, headed by the speaker of parliament Muhammed Al-Halbusi, with 38 seats. The State of Law bloc, under the leadership of ex-Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, received 37 seats.