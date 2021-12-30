UrduPoint.com

EU Possesses Enough Doses for Booster Vaccination Against COVID-19 - European Commission

The European Union has enough doses of vaccines to conduct booster vaccination, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The European Union has enough doses of vaccines to conduct booster vaccination, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"This year, millions of Europeans got vaccinated against #COVID19 ... We have enough doses for vaccination and booster shots," von der Leyen posted on Twitter.

The chief executive mentioned that currently 78% of the EU's adults were vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, further increase of vaccination rates are required to tackle different strains of coronavirus, she concluded.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom, at a press conference called on countries, industries and civil societies to learn lessons of different strains of COVID-19 and to collaborate on joint efforts to vaccinate 70% of the world population by July 2022 to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

