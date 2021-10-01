UrduPoint.com

EU Postpones For Month Free Trade Agreement Talks With Australia Amid AUKUS Row ” Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) OSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) ” The European Union has postponed for a month the 12th round of negotiations on a free trade agreement with Australia amid the diplomatic row over the US submarine contract with Australia under the recently-established AUKUS alliance.

In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defense and security cooperation. The announcement came as Canberra unilaterally withdrew from the $66 billion agreement on submarines with France in favor of the supply of vehicles within the framework of the alliance.

This move triggered a harsh reaction from France and the EU.

According to the Australian Financial Review newspaper, the 12th round of talks was scheduled for October, but will be held in November at the EU initiative.

The European Union has not explained official reasons for the delay but one of the European observers close to the negotiations told the newspaper that the postponement was related to the submarines issue.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who left for Europe to hold talks with his EU counterpart, Valdis Dombrovskis, has called on the bloc to continue negotiations on a free trade agreement.

Related Topics

Australia Europe France European Union Vehicles Canberra Alliance United Kingdom United States October November From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2021

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAEâ€™s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAEâ€™s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

10 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

10 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

11 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.