EU Postpones Implementation of New Rules for Medical Equipment Amid COVID-19 - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The European Union has decided to delay the application of new rules on medical devices so that all efforts can be aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday.

The initiative was proposed by the EU Commission earlier in the day in order to ensure that the necessary medical devices can be available on the market during the crisis triggered by the spread of the virus.

"We are delaying the entry into application of new EU rules on medical devices, so that we can have our medical industries pouring all their energy into helping fight #COVID19.

We are leaving no stone unturned in our support to national public health systems in their hour of need," Schinas wrote on Twitter.

So far, European countries have been among the worst-hit by the disease, with Spain confirming the highest number of people infected with the virus in Europe more than 117,000 cases. It is followed by Italy with more than 115,000 registered COVID-19 cases and Germany with about 80,000.