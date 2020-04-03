UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Postpones Implementation Of New Rules For Medical Equipment Amid COVID-19 - Commission

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:08 PM

EU Postpones Implementation of New Rules for Medical Equipment Amid COVID-19 - Commission

The European Union has decided to delay the application of new rules on medical devices so that all efforts can be aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The European Union has decided to delay the application of new rules on medical devices so that all efforts can be aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Friday.

The initiative was proposed by the EU Commission earlier in the day in order to ensure that the necessary medical devices can be available on the market during the crisis triggered by the spread of the virus.

"We are delaying the entry into application of new EU rules on medical devices, so that we can have our medical industries pouring all their energy into helping fight #COVID19.

We are leaving no stone unturned in our support to national public health systems in their hour of need," Schinas wrote on Twitter.

So far, European countries have been among the worst-hit by the disease, with Spain confirming the highest number of people infected with the virus in Europe more than 117,000 cases. It is followed by Italy with more than 115,000 registered COVID-19 cases and Germany with about 80,000.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter European Union Germany Spain Italy Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ration distributed among 500 families in Khairpur

2 minutes ago

Judge video leak case adjourned till April 14

2 minutes ago

Albanian anchovy sales boom as lockdowns promote t ..

2 minutes ago

Austria to Allot $41 Bln for Assistance to Busines ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia May Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Sprea ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel Returns to Work After 14-Day Quarantine - G ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.