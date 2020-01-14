EU Powers Launch Dispute Mechanism With Iran Not to Impose Sanctions - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The launch of Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism by several European powers does not have sanctions as an objective, it is meant to help resolve problems, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have triggered the mechanism over Iran reducing its commitments under the 2015 deal. As a coordinator of the deal's Joint Commission, Borrell will oversee the process.

"The dispute resolution mechanism is first and foremost a process to resolve issues related to the deal implementation. The objective of the dispute resolution mechanism will be therefore to find solutions and return to full compliance within the framework of this deal.

It is not the matter of putting sanctions as some newspapers have been claiming," Borrell said at the European parliament plenary session.

The EU foreign policy chief added that the remaining deal parties had demonstrated their commitment to preserving the agreement.

Under the deal, Iran was expected to limit its nuclear program to peaceful use. In exchange, international sanctions were to be gradually lifted. Tehran has been scaling back its compliance since the United States unilaterally quit the deal and reimposed sanctions.