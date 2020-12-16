UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Predicts Issues With Banks' Lending Capacities In Future

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

EU Predicts Issues With Banks' Lending Capacities in Future

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday predicted a possible increase of non-performing loans (NPLs) due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy that could undermine banks' lending capacities.

"Given the impact coronavirus has had on the EU's economy, the volume of NPLs is expected to rise across the EU, although the timing and magnitude of this increase is still uncertain. Depending on how quickly the EU's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, banks' asset quality - and in turn, their lending capacity - could deteriorate," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also presented a four-pronged strategy to prevent this likely build-up of bad loans, which includes the development of secondary markets for distressed assets, reform of the EU's corporate insolvency and debt recovery laws, creation and cooperation of national asset management companies and various other precautionary measures.

"Today's strategy will help contribute to Europe's swift and sustainable recovery by helping banks to offload these loans from their balance sheets and keep credit flowing," Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice president of the European Commission for an economy that works for people, said.

This spring the EU economy was plunged into the worst economic crisis since the Second World War as the spread of COVID-19 prompted the adoption of lockdown measures by member countries.

Related Topics

Europe Market World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

21 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

46 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

51 minutes ago

DGCX wins ‘Exchange of the Year&#039; at FOW Glo ..

51 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.