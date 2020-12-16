EU Predicts Issues With Banks' Lending Capacities in Future

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday predicted a possible increase of non-performing loans (NPLs) due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy that could undermine banks' lending capacities.

"Given the impact coronavirus has had on the EU's economy, the volume of NPLs is expected to rise across the EU, although the timing and magnitude of this increase is still uncertain. Depending on how quickly the EU's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, banks' asset quality - and in turn, their lending capacity - could deteriorate," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also presented a four-pronged strategy to prevent this likely build-up of bad loans, which includes the development of secondary markets for distressed assets, reform of the EU's corporate insolvency and debt recovery laws, creation and cooperation of national asset management companies and various other precautionary measures.

"Today's strategy will help contribute to Europe's swift and sustainable recovery by helping banks to offload these loans from their balance sheets and keep credit flowing," Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice president of the European Commission for an economy that works for people, said.

This spring the EU economy was plunged into the worst economic crisis since the Second World War as the spread of COVID-19 prompted the adoption of lockdown measures by member countries.