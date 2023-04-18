UrduPoint.com

EU Preliminary Agrees On European Law On Microchips - Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:20 PM

The Council of the European Union and European Parliament reached a preliminary political agreement on the European Chips Act, Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Tuesday

"I have good news for all of us: we have reached a preliminary agreement on the chips law," he told a press conference at the European parliament.

Now, the bill will be sent for final approval to the parliament and Council of the EU.

A proposal for a European chips law was submitted by the European Commission in 2021. The law aims to strengthen Europe's autonomy in semiconductor supplies and the production of microcircuits.

