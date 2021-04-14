UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Prepared To Sanction Turkey If 'Aggressive Stance' Persists - Senior French Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:49 AM

EU Prepared to Sanction Turkey If 'Aggressive Stance' Persists - Senior French Diplomat

The European Union has a ready package of measures, including sanctions, against Turkey in case if it fails to abandon the "aggressive stance" in various issues of international significance, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union has a ready package of measures, including sanctions, against Turkey in case if it fails to abandon the "aggressive stance" in various issues of international significance, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

"[Turkey must] choose to de-escalate or to uphold this aggressive stance, in which case Europe will be ready to respond. We have prepared a set of measures, including sanctions, which can be applied if necessary," Beaune told the French lower house.

The minister stressed that, while standing ready to protect its interests, the EU does not seek escalation and waits for Ankara "to say whether it is ready to send signals of de-escalation."

Elaborating on locations in need of de-escalation under Turkey's influence, Beaune mentioned the conflicts in Libya and Syria, as well as the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, which has long been a stumbling block in Brussels-Ankara relations.

"And we have seen other operations around the Caucasus in recent weeks," he added.

The French diplomat described Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on women's rights and the persecution of political dissidents as "steps in the wrong direction." At the same time, he said Turkey recently sent "positive signals" by withdrawing its ships from the Greek- and Cypriot-claimed territorial waters and agreeing to resume talks with Athens and Nicosia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a re-evaluation of the relations with Turkey at the next European Council in June, according to the minister.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Turkey European Union Nicosia Athens Same Ankara Istanbul Libya June Women From

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

1 hour ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

1 hour ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.