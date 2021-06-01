EU Prepares Sanctions Against Representatives of Belarusian Aviation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The European Union is preparing sanctions against more than 10 representatives of Belarusian aviation and national airline over the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Negotiations on sanctions are still ongoing but it is expected that the EU will make a decision on prohibiting Belarusian airlines from flying over European countries by Friday.

One diplomatic source told Reuters that all EU countries agree with this kind of approach, while another diplomat said that this decision will give a signal to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that his actions are unacceptable.