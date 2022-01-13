UrduPoint.com

EU Prepares To Send Experts To Ukraine To Support Kiev Against Cyber Attacks - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 04:41 PM

EU Prepares to Send Experts to Ukraine to Support Kiev Against Cyber Attacks - Borrell

The European Union is preparing to send experts to Ukraine to support Kiev against possible cyber attacks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The European Union is preparing to send experts to Ukraine to support Kiev against possible cyber attacks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have just facilitated 13 million Euros to the Ukrainian army in order to increase its logistic capacity and we are preparing to send a mission to support Ukrainians to face cyber attacks," Borrell told a press conference.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine European Union Kiev Million

Recent Stories

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

29 seconds ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha urges Friday protests, defying ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha urges Friday protests, defying Covid ban

31 seconds ago
 Man shot dead over enmity

Man shot dead over enmity

32 seconds ago
 NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

28 minutes ago
 US, Allies Say 'No' to Russia's Fundamental Securi ..

US, Allies Say 'No' to Russia's Fundamental Security Guarantees' Proposals - Mos ..

34 seconds ago
 Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 300 mln mark in Pa ..

Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 300 mln mark in Pakistan

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.