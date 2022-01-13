EU Prepares to Send Experts to Ukraine to Support Kiev Against Cyber Attacks - Borrell

The European Union is preparing to send experts to Ukraine to support Kiev against possible cyber attacks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The European Union is preparing to send experts to Ukraine to support Kiev against possible cyber attacks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"We have just facilitated 13 million Euros to the Ukrainian army in order to increase its logistic capacity and we are preparing to send a mission to support Ukrainians to face cyber attacks," Borrell told a press conference.