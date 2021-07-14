UrduPoint.com
EU Prepares To Send Petrol Cars To The Scrap Heap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

The European Commission wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, under a massive plan to fight climate change unveiled Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Commission wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, under a massive plan to fight climate change unveiled Wednesday.

According to one of a dozen draft laws revealed in Brussels, emissions from motor vehicles must fall by 55 percent by 2030 and drop to zero by 2035.

"As a result, all new cars registered as of 2035 will be zero emission," the statement announcing the plan said.

This would in practice mean that all cars and light vans sold from that date will be battery-powered electric cars, which currently represent less than a tenth of new registrations in the EU.

More Stories From World

