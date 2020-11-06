UrduPoint.com
EU Prepares To Slap Belarus's Lukashenko With Post-Vote Sanctions

EU Prepares to Slap Belarus's Lukashenko With Post-Vote Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union will target Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and 14 officials with sanctions on Friday, in a bid to increase pressure on a government it does not recognize.

The newest restrictions will include travel bans and asset freezes and will be published in the EU's Official Journal, more than a month after the bloc unveiled similar measures against 40 Belarusians.

The EU has accused the Belarusian government of repressing protesters who have been holding weekly demonstrations in the capital after the August 9 presidential election saw the incumbent secure a new term.

Brussels does not recognize the declared victory of Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years following the fall of the Soviet Union. It has called for a new vote and an "inclusive national dialogue" with the opposition.

