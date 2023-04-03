UrduPoint.com

EU Preparing 2nd Support Package For Farmers Incurring Losses Over Cheap Ukrainian Imports

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incurring Losses Over Cheap Ukrainian Imports

The European Commission (EC) is preparing a second assistance package for European farmers who have suffered significant losses due to duty-free supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvaris, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The European Commission (EC) is preparing a second assistance package for European farmers who have suffered significant losses due to duty-free supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvaris, said on Monday.

"When it comes to the first package, we are talking about 56 million Euros ($61 million) ... and work is ongoing on the package of similar magnitude," Ujvaris said at a briefing.

In March, the Commission announced an allocation of 56.3 million euros for Polish, Bulgarian and Romanian farmers. Additionally, it was announced that national governments will be able to pay out the same sum in compensation to their farmers after receiving permission from the EC.

In June, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports. In January, Poland proposed to reinstate customs duties on corn and some other agricultural products exported from Ukraine. The EC responded that such a decision can be made only if the whole European market is suffering significant damage from the duty-free policy.

The EU initiative allowed the export of 25 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine European Union Same Kiev Poland January March June Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain' ..

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain's Infantry Academy - Defense M ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian ..

UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian Reporter Tatarsky - Spokesman

7 minutes ago
 US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, Ch ..

US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, China in Africa - Expert

7 minutes ago
 Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisal ..

Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Oil market surges on shock output cuts

Oil market surges on shock output cuts

6 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Aware of Russian Military Reporter's As ..

Kirby Says Aware of Russian Military Reporter's Assassination, Has No Further In ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.