EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incurring Losses Over Cheap Ukrainian Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The European Commission (EC) is preparing a second assistance package for European farmers who have suffered significant losses due to duty-free supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvaris, said on Monday.

"When it comes to the first package, we are talking about 56 million Euros ($61 million) ... and work is ongoing on the package of similar magnitude," Ujvaris said at a briefing.

In March, the Commission announced an allocation of 56.3 million euros for Polish, Bulgarian and Romanian farmers. Additionally, it was announced that national governments will be able to pay out the same sum in compensation to their farmers after receiving permission from the EC.

In June, the European Union suspended the collection of duties on all goods coming from conflict-hit Ukraine for one year in order to help Kiev increase its exports. In January, Poland proposed to reinstate customs duties on corn and some other agricultural products exported from Ukraine. The EC responded that such a decision can be made only if the whole European market is suffering significant damage from the duty-free policy.

The EU initiative allowed the export of 25 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine.