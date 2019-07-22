UrduPoint.com
EU Preparing Big Aid Package To Support Ireland In Case Of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The European Commission is preparing a multibillion pound package of aid to support Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit, media reported on Monday.

Brussels would "spend whatever was necessary" if Dublin faces trade problems over the UK withdrawal from the European Union, the Times newspaper reported, citing a senior US diplomat.

Precise volume of the possible aid package remains unknown.

The Irish border issue has been a stumbling block in the EU-UK Brexit talks. In November, Brussels and London agreed on the Brexit deal, including the so-called backstop that would be put into practice if the sides failed to agree on all the terms of their relationship by the end of the Brexit transition period. The backstop would keep Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union if London and Brussels failed to reach the deal.

However, the United Kingdom was unable to leave the European Union on March 29, as originally intended, because the withdrawal deal had been voted down by the UK lawmakers. The European Council gave the United Kingdom an extension until October 31, with an option to leave earlier if the UK parliament passes the deal.

The failure of the deal led to the resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May who has spent the last two years seeking a compromise Brexit deal. Last week, the Tory leadership rivals, Boris Jonson and Jeremy Hunt, declared that the Northern Ireland backstop was "dead" and promised to exclude it from any withdrawal deal they would negotiate with the European Union.

