EU Preparing Legal Proceedings Against AstraZeneca Over COVID Vaccine Shortfalls - Reports

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The European Commission plans to launch legal proceedings against AstraZeneca because of its failure to deliver pledged coronavirus vaccine doses to EU countries, Politico reported, citing unnamed EU diplomats.

According to Politico, the issue was raised at a Wednesday's meeting, and most of EU representatives said they would support the legal suit.

One of the diplomats told Politico that the commission seeks to obligate the vaccine producer to eventually deliver the doses envisioned by the contract.

Two other diplomats said that the deadline to sign off on launching the legal proceedings was set for later this week.

