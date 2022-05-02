EU Preparing New Anti-Russian Sanctions, But Will Not Discuss It on Monday Meeting - Paris

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, but the issue will not be on the agenda of the EU energy ministers' meeting on Monday, French Minister for the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili said

"A new package of sanctions against Russia is being prepared, but this will not be the topic of today's council of energy ministers. This issue will be reviewed in the coming days," Pompili told reporters ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

The meeting on Monday will focus exclusively on gas issues, the minister added.