EU Preparing New Sanctions Against Iran for Alleged Weapons Supply to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Union has prepared a new package of sanctions against Iran for an alleged delivery of weapons to Russia, with the restrictions likely to be agreed on Wednesday, the Politico newspaper reported, citing EU officials and diplomats.

The move comes amid reports alleging that Russia deployed Iranian drones in Ukraine to target the country's civilian infrastructure as part of its military operation.

The new package is set to target five Iranian individuals and three entities, and include the sanctions which were agreed on Monday against Iran's brutal response to the protests sparked by the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, it added.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported, citing US intelligence sources, that Iran was going to send missiles to Russia, including its short-range Fatah-110 and Zolfgar as well as export military drones.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied media reports alleging that Iran was sending weapons to Russia. Kanaani reiterated the government's position that Iran would not export weapons to any party to the conflict. Russia has been denying such reports as well.