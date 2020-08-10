EU Preparing Sanctions Against Turkey, Kazakhstan, Jordan for Breach of Libya Arms Embargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Germany, France and Italy have targeted companies from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Jordan to apply economic sanctions over violation of the 2011 internationally-agreed arms embargo to Libya, German news agency DPA reported on Monday, citing EU sources.

In mid-July, the three EU countries said they were prepared to apply sanctions against countries and entities violating the UN arms embargo on Libya, but did not specify which countries could be sanctioned.

According to the report, the list includes three companies from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Jordan as well as two individuals from Libya implicated in providing ships, aircraft or other logistics for the transport of weapons to Libya.

While until now no concrete countries or Names have been specified, the French Foreign Ministry said in mid-June that the main obstacle for the peace process in Libya was the breach of arms embargo by Turkey.

An international conference on Libya was held in Berlin in January, where participating countries have agreed to respect the arms embargo as a measure of non-interference in the Libyan civil conflict. Yet, the warring parties have accused each other of collusion with foreign governments, including those which have agreed to the pact.