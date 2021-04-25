UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Preparing To Help India Deal With Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Commission President

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

EU Preparing to Help India Deal With Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The European Union is preparing to assist India struggling with a record spike in coronavirus cases, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have already offered their support to New Delhi in handling the health crisis. Russia is reported to have offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral medication Remdesivir.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India.

We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!" von der Leyen tweeted.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with almost 17 million, following the United States with more than 32 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, setting daily records in new cases incessantly.

Related Topics

India Russia European Union Germany New Delhi United Kingdom United States Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

56 minutes ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

1 hour ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

1 hour ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

2 hours ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.