EU Preparing to Help India Deal With Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The European Union is preparing to assist India struggling with a record spike in coronavirus cases, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have already offered their support to New Delhi in handling the health crisis. Russia is reported to have offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral medication Remdesivir.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India.

We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!" von der Leyen tweeted.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with almost 17 million, following the United States with more than 32 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, setting daily records in new cases incessantly.