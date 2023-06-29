Open Menu

EU Preparing To Propose 'Future Security Commitments' To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

EU Preparing to Propose 'Future Security Commitments' to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The European Union is preparing to propose "future security commitments" to Ukraine during the upcoming EU summit in Brussels, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a draft document expected to be adopted at the meeting.

The bloc and its member states express their readiness to "contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilisation efforts," the newspaper reported, citing the draft statement.

The declaration developed by France has already met resistance from countries such as Ireland, Malta and Austria, which demanded clarity on what these "commitments" would look like exactly, the report said.

Some member states criticized the idea of providing such commitments for being loosely defined.

At the same time, the newspaper reported, citing an EU diplomat, that the bloc was already doing a great deal in terms of security assistance to Ukraine, including active military and financial support.

The overall EU assistance to Ukraine since the start of the hostilities in February 2022 totals over 77 billion Euros ($84 billion), including 21.1 billion euros in security and defense aid.

Related Topics

Ukraine France European Union Brussels Same Ireland Austria Malta February From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

12 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

14 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

14 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

14 hours ago
US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

14 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

14 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

14 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World